Thursday, January 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube Bluesky
Advertisement
HomeSafety7-Year-Old Girl Abducted After Exiting Minnesota School Bus
NewsSafety

7-Year-Old Girl Abducted After Exiting Minnesota School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
school bus stop
Stock photo

Authorities in Elk River, Minnesota are investigating how a man abducted a 7-year-old girl from her school bus stop.

According to a statement from the Sherbourne County Sheriff’s Office, the child exited her school bus just before 4 p.m. last Wednesday and was reported missing at approximately 6:30 p.m. An extensive search resulted in no information about her whereabouts.

Investigators later determined that the girl had likely been abducted. “An extensive search by law enforcement, first responders and the public didn’t reveal her whereabouts, and investigators had no corroboration that she had potentially left the area in a vehicle until hours later,” said Sherbourne County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ben Zawacki.

The sheriff’s office issue an Amber Alert at 11:40 p.m., after authorities confirmed the abduction. The investigation led officials to a white Dodge Ram believed to be connected to the disappearance. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement agencies located the suspect vehicle and found the 7-year-old girl inside.

Advertisement

“The girl was safe and the suspect was arrested,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Joseph Bragg, 28, was charged in connection with the child’s abduction. No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related: Ohio Teen Escapes Abduction Attempt While Waiting for School Bus; Suspect in Custody
Related: South Carolina Students Grabbed at School Bus Stop in Alleged Attempted Abduction
Related: Florida School Bus Aide Arrested on Child Abuse Charge
Related: Ohio Student Almost Kidnapped from School Bus Stop

Previous article
Ohio Announces School Bus Safety Grant Recipients for Technology Enhancements
Next article
(STN Podcast E291) Fighting For Every Dollar: Transportation Funding & Education Access

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2026

Our first issue of 2026 brings the focus back to transportation of students with special needs and disabilities. Learn...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should drivers of alternative vehicles be held to the exact same training and standards as school bus drivers?
441 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.