7-Year-Old Girl Abducted After Exiting Minnesota School Bus

Authorities in Elk River, Minnesota are investigating how a man abducted a 7-year-old girl from her school bus stop.

According to a statement from the Sherbourne County Sheriff’s Office, the child exited her school bus just before 4 p.m. last Wednesday and was reported missing at approximately 6:30 p.m. An extensive search resulted in no information about her whereabouts.

Investigators later determined that the girl had likely been abducted. “An extensive search by law enforcement, first responders and the public didn’t reveal her whereabouts, and investigators had no corroboration that she had potentially left the area in a vehicle until hours later,” said Sherbourne County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ben Zawacki.

The sheriff’s office issue an Amber Alert at 11:40 p.m., after authorities confirmed the abduction. The investigation led officials to a white Dodge Ram believed to be connected to the disappearance. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement agencies located the suspect vehicle and found the 7-year-old girl inside.

“The girl was safe and the suspect was arrested,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Joseph Bragg, 28, was charged in connection with the child’s abduction. No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

