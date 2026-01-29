Thursday, January 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube Bluesky
Advertisement
HomeGovernmentGovernment Accountability Office Highlights FCC’s E-Rate Program for Fraud Prevention Measures
GovernmentNews

Government Accountability Office Highlights FCC’s E-Rate Program for Fraud Prevention Measures

By Ryan Gray
Des Moines Public Schools has equipped Wi-Fi equipment throughout its fleet of school buses.
Des Moines Public Schools has equipped Wi-Fi equipment throughout its fleet of school buses. It will reconsider the viability of continuing the service should federal E-Rate reimbursement cease.

A Government Accountability Report (GAO) study of five federal programs for fraud prevention measures and oversight found the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Universal Service Program for Schools and Libraries, commonly known as E-Rate, to be the only one that met all nine requirements and leading practices to prevent fraud, waste and abuse.

Meanwhile, E-Rate opponents have often characterized the funding mechanism for discounted internet and telecommunications access in libraries, schools and until recently school buses as rampant with fraud. FCC in September voted 2-1 to revoke E-Rate eligibility for school bus Wi-Fi.

In addition to E-Rate, the GAO report released in December examined the policies and procedures of the Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America Fund, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Program, and the Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs.

The Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) administers E-Rate under FCC oversight and conducts biannual fraud risk assessments. The GAO report found USAC has implemented an entity-wide antifraud strategy, which includes measures to prevent, detect and respond to fraud, as well as ongoing monitoring and evaluation of fraud risk management activities.

Advertisement

Related: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality of Universal Service Fund for E-Rate
Related: (STN Podcast E259) Feel the Passion: Debates on Wi-Fi, Technology, Alternative Transportation & Safety
Related: Update: Senate Approves Stripping Individual Wi-Fi Hotspots from E-Rate Program

GAO noted that E-Rate’s adherence to all nine requirements and leading practices, including maintaining risk profiles, documenting an antifraud strategy and conducting risk-based monitoring. Together, GAO said the requirements and leading practices set a high standard for other federal award programs. In fiscal year 2024, E-Rate obligated approximately $2.9 billion and disbursed $2.6 billion to help schools and libraries access affordable broadband services.

Michael Flood, founder of telecommunications consultant and strategist Alpine Frog, applauded what he called a “100-percent, A-plus score.”

“I would add that the E-Rate program is also widely recognized for continuously and consistently bringing down costs over its 30-year history due to a robust competitive bidding process and commitment to open data practices,” he commented. “E-Rate operates in an efficient and open market.”

The report also highlighted previous recommendations made by GAO to improve fraud risk management in FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The FCC implemented all six recommendations, further strengthening its oversight capabilities.

While the report identified gaps in fraud prevention measures across other federal programs, it commended the FCC and E-Rate for their proactive approach to safeguarding taxpayer dollars and ensuring program integrity.

fcc

Previous article
(STN Podcast E291) Fighting For Every Dollar: Transportation Funding & Education Access
Next article
Teacher’s Aide Arrested After Firearm Recovered from Student on W.V. School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2026

Our first issue of 2026 brings the focus back to transportation of students with special needs and disabilities. Learn...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should drivers of alternative vehicles be held to the exact same training and standards as school bus drivers?
441 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.