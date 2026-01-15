WATCH: Everdriven Modern Student Transportation Award Winners at TSD 2025

STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin met up with the winners of the Everdriven’s Modern Student Transportation Awards at the 2025 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference to discuss what this award means to them.

The awards were designed to recognize and highlight leaders in student transportation who are setting new standards of service to meet the evolving needs of student mobility as well as championing forward-thinking and innovative solutions.

The Equity in Education Accessibility Award was presented to Jeremy Stowe, Director of Transportation at Buncombe County Schools in North Carolina, the Humanitarian Award to Earl Kent III, Routing Planning Manager at Denver Public Schools in Colorado and the Safety and Reliability Award was given to Kayla Denaco, Assistant Director of Transportation at Lewiston Public Schools in Maine.

Related: (STN Podcast E284) Always Something to Learn: Special Needs Takeaways from TSD 2025

Related: WATCH: Fenton Mobility Wows Attendees at 2025 TSD Conference

Related: (STN Podcast E283) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 2/2): Solution-Driven Partners + TD of the Year Interview