Updated Iowa School Bus Driver Hiring Law Adds Optional Refresher Course

Iowa started the new year with new and controversial school bus driver training courses.

House File 395 revises requirements for training and certification of school bus drivers in the state. It updates the criteria for what constitutes as an approved course of instruction for school bus drivers.

Prior to the new law taking effect, school bus drivers would take a 17-hour online course followed by a three-hour, in-person class. They had six months to complete the course after being hired. Annually, all drivers were required to attend a three-house in person refresher class to maintain their school bus authorization.

Now, the three-hour refresher course is optional.

Advertisement

The Controversy

“The change in state requirements that made annual bus driver training optional came as a surprise,” David Johnson, executive director of the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association, said of the controversial driver training update. “Some updates were necessary and were already underway before the bill passed—specifically, updating the online portion of new driver training. Much of this content was already being covered through ELDT, and it was time for an update.

“However, the annual three-hour refresher training is, in my view, very important,” he continued. “Making it optional could make it easier for a school district to provide significantly less training for its drivers. It is my hope that all districts will continue to recognize the value of this professional development and will continue to require their drivers to participate. IPTA will continue to support the training provided by the Department of Education and encourage districts to take part in it.”

The bill was introduced on Feb. 13, 2025, passed both chambers, and was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 6, 2025, taking effect at the new year.

Related: ‘One Type of Driver’ Training

Related: Iowa Rising Star Furthers Driver Safety and Proficiency

Related: (STN Podcast E258) Nuances & Challenges: NCST Recap, Trade Wars, Upcoming Safety Convos