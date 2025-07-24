Kentucky School District Seeking Bus Drivers, Monitors Ahead of School Year

Warren County Public School held its Bus Driver and Monitor Recruitment Fair, giving applicants the opportunity to apply and drive a bus, reported WBKO News.

The Recruitment Fair occurred on Saturday, where applicants were able to drive a school bus on site and get a glimpse of what it means to be a bus driver.

One applicant, Charles Smith, told local news reporters how impactful it can be to become a bus driver beyond driving kids to school. He stated that even the smallest act of kindness can go a long way in changing a student’s mood or making their day. Smith recognizes people may not realize the difference transporting students can make for them.

The district’s Transportation Director, Chip Jenkins, emphasized how crucial bus drivers are for the school system and students getting to and from school.

“Sometimes we don’t know their home environment. Sometimes it can be quite troubling,” Jenkins said via the news report. “When they get on that school bus, they can feel safe, and they know that they’re going to a school where they can get educated throughout the day and then we’ll take them home safely.”

