Connie Murray Remembered for Advocacy of Child Safety, Securement in School Buses

Constance “Connie” Sue (Newton) Murray, a dedicated advocate for child safety and former owner of E-Z-ON Products, Inc., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2024. She was 80.

She was buried at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City, Florida, on Jan. 29, her daughter Wendi Hancock told School Transportation News.

Murray’s life was defined by compassion, innovation and an unwavering commitment to improving transportation safety for children and individuals with special needs.

She was born on April 23, 1944, in Ellijay, Georgia, and graduated from Philo High School in 1962. She worked as a registered nurse for more than two decades, bringing care and comfort to those in need. Her passion for helping others ultimately led her to transition into the safety industry, where she made an indelible mark.

Murray founded E-Z-ON Products, Inc. of Florida, a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing safety restraints for children and adults with disabilities and special needs, in 1985 and served as president. Under her leadership, E-Z-ON Products developed multiple innovations that continue to be widely used in school transportation today. Her dedication earned her recognition as a pioneer in the industry, with many considering her an icon for her contributions to student safety.

Hancock, recalled the passion that drove her mother’s work.

“Honestly, my mom loved to help people,” Wendi Hancock wrote to STN in an email. “When she first acquired E-Z-ON, the company was manufacturing racing seatbelts for cars. She saw a greater need and used her nursing background to create the safety vest for transporting special needs students and patients.”

She went on to describe her mother’s impact.

“During the time she owned E-Z-ON, she developed multiple other products that became widely used in the school industry,” Hancock added. “She even created specialized equipment for Johns Hopkins Hospital to help transport immobile patients or those needing more support than a standard seat belt could offer.”

“My mom prided herself on making the best product for everyone,” she said. “She had a kind soul and was always there when you needed her most.”

Murray’s influence extended well beyond her business. She was a devoted advocate for the student transportation industry and a beloved figure within the community. A testament to her commitment was her sponsorship of the slots tournament at the STN EXPO West conference in Reno, Nevada. This annual event became a favorite among attendees and vendors, serving as a platform for building camaraderie and celebrating the industry’s shared mission. Colleagues and friends recall her generosity and warmth, which left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

Murray sold E-Z-On Products in 2017.

Beyond her professional achievements, Murray’s personal life reflected her values of care and dedication. She was a skilled seamstress and quilter, sharing her creations with friends, family and local organizations. Her community involvement earned her accolades, including being named Senior Citizen of the Year, highlighting her tireless efforts to give back and make a difference.

Murray is survived by her daughter, Wendi (Fitz) Hancock (Patrick), and her beloved granddaughter, Alexandra. She was a cherished sister to Ronald (the late Sue) and Donald (Shirley) and held close ties with many other family members and friends.

