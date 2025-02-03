Industry Mourns the Loss of School Transportation Leader, Contractor Van der Aa

The school transportation industry is mourning the passing of Terry Van der Aa, whose impact on the sector spanned decades. He died the day after his 79th birthday on Jan. 17 at his Hinsdale, Illinois, home.

Van der Aa, is a National School Transportation Association Hall of Fame member and past recipient of the Golden Merit Award and School Bus Contractor of the Year. He was owner and CEO of Vancom Transportation, a Chicago-based school bus company that he sold to Laidlaw Transit in 1997. He retained ownership of ATC/Vancom, a provider of transit and charter bus services.

Van der Aa also served two terms as NSTA President, first from 1978-1979 and again from 1983-1984. His leadership helped shape the future of the association and the broader school transportation sector.

In the following years, Van der Aa took on leadership roles in public transportation, serving as chairman of Veolia Transportation, a major transit bus provide. His expertise in transportation management and operations made him a sought-after figure in the industry, leading to his work with the consulting firm Transpar Group in 2010.

Beyond school bus and public transit, Van der Aa held board positions in banking and healthcare, demonstrating a broad commitment to community service and corporate leadership. His strategic insights and leadership helped shape the future of student and public transportation, leaving a lasting legacy.

“Terry was a pioneer in the school bus and transit industries,” said a former colleague. “His contributions helped modernize transportation operations and ensure safe, efficient services for school districts and municipalities across the country.”

NSTA extended its deepest condolences to the Van der Aa family in an email to members.

Memorial contributions in Terry Van der Aa’s name may be given to the Prison Seminaries Foundation or by mailing a check to: Prison Seminaries Foundation, P.O. Box 1495, Walker, LA 70785.

