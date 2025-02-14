Texas Man Strikes Student with Vehicle

A driver has been arrested after he struck a New Diana Independent School District student who was crossing the road to board their school bus, reported KLTV News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday around 6:30 a.m., when the driver of the vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Jerry Martin, did not stop for the school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing.

According to the news report, Martin swerved to avoid hitting the student head-on and ultimately clipped the student with the side mirror. The student’s mother was reportedly present and witnessed the incident. The student, whose identity was not disclosed at this writing, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Texas Department of Private Safety said Martin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: 5-Year-Old Hit by Car While Running to Catch School Bus in Utah

Related: 79-Year-Old, 9-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in New York

Related: Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus

Related: Massachusetts Woman Arrested After Nearly Hitting Child Boarding School Bus