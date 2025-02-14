Friday, February 14, 2025
Wire Reports

Texas Man Strikes Student with Vehicle

By Merari Acevedo
School bus stop sign with flashing lights
Stock Photo

A driver has been arrested after he struck a New Diana Independent School District student who was crossing the road to board their school bus, reported KLTV News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday around 6:30 a.m., when the driver of the vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Jerry Martin, did not stop for the school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing.

According to the news report, Martin swerved to avoid hitting the student head-on and ultimately clipped the student with the side mirror. The student’s mother was reportedly present and witnessed the incident. The student, whose identity was not disclosed at this writing, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Texas Department of Private Safety said Martin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

