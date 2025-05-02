Elliott Remembered by Collins Bus, Peers for Longtime Impact on Industry

Jimmy P. (Jim) Elliott is being fondly remembered by colleagues following his death on April 20 at Mennonite Friendship Communities in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was 90.

Elliott started his career in the petrochemical industry and worked in the cellular phone business before joining the student transportation field. He joined Collins Bus and worked various sales management positions at the company until 1994.

He then took a job at Masters Transportation working as a sales representative to provide Collins Bus buses throughout Kansas. In 2013, he rejoined the Collins team as a sales consultant and stayed there till his retirement in 2020.

“Jim was more than just a valued member of our team for over 20 years—he was a legend in the school bus industry and a true embodiment of kindness, professionalism, and dedication,” said Collins Bus via a social media statement. “His contributions to Collins Bus and the school bus industry will not be forgotten. More importantly, neither will the person he was.”

Joe Leggett, currently the sales business development manager at REI, was the Collins Bus director of sales from 2017-2022 and worked directly with Elliott. He remembered Elliott as a “longtime friend, mentor and peer.”

“To say he was well-liked would be an understatement. He was one of those rare individuals who left every room brighter than he found it — a true gentleman, a steady presence, and a passionate advocate for safety and excellence in our industry. His wisdom shaped countless careers, and his kindness touched even more lives,” said Leggett in a statement posted on LinkedIn. “He wasn’t just a legend because of how long he worked in this space — he was a legend because of how he worked: With heart, humor, tenacity, and humility. I feel grateful for the time we shared and the many conversations that helped guide me personally and professionally. He’ll be deeply missed by many, but his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Many other professionals in the student transportation industry voiced on social media their condolences and fond memories of learning from and working with Elliott. Tony Augsburger, director of sales at Collins Bus, recalled being hired by Elliott and later spending time together reminiscing.

“We spent 2 hours talking about the good old days at Mid Bus and Collins Bus. The friends we shared in common. Even in his late 80’s Jim was still thinking about Collins Bus and all of the great products the company offered to transport student safely. Jim was certainly the pioneer of the MFSAB (Multi-Function School Activity Bus) product line,” Augsburger said. “He was more than [a] boss, more than a mentor, but he was a true friend and treated everyone with respect and we are all so blessed to have Jim in our lives.”

According to his obituary, Elliott attended the University of Kansas on a track scholarship and convinced NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain to join the team as a high jumper. Later, Eliott was known for being an avid golfer. His obituary requested that memorial funds be donated to the Jim Elliott Memorial Fund for supporting young golfers pursuing the sport.

He is survived by Shiela, hiss wife of 28 years, a son, daughter, stepsons, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for June 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, Kansas.

