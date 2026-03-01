EverDriven Launches Vendor-Agnostic Routing Consulting Service for School Districts

EverDriven is expanding its support for school districts with the launch of a new school bus routing consulting service designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs and ease staff burnout without requiring a change to existing software platforms.

The new offering, currently in early development and pilot planning stages, will focus on providing expert routing support for districts nationwide. Rather than introducing proprietary school bus routing software, EverDriven will work within the systems districts already use.

“We’re not forcing districts into new platforms,” explained Greg Jackson, who was recently hired as general manager of EverDriven’s new school bus services division. “We’re coming in vendor agnostic, preserving their workflows and institutional knowledge and helping them operate more efficiently.”

The service will combine remote routing work with periodic on-site visits to build relationships with transportation directors, office staff and drivers. Jackson emphasized that maintaining a human connection is critical to long-term success.

“We’re going to come into your community, sit down with your team and work alongside you,” said Jackson, who was the 2019 STN Transportation Director of the Year for his work at JeffCo Public Schools in Colorado.

EverDriven’s Routing Process Greg Jackson, the general manager of EverDriven’s new school bus services division, explained that the company organizes its services into two distinct areas: Alternative student transportation, which provides individualized transportation for students with unique learning needs or housing instability, and consolidated routing services, which integrate school buses, vans and alternative transportation into a unified strategy. Each service has specialized teams and processes due to their differing operational requirements. While school bus routing focuses on large-scale, fixed-route planning aligned with schedules, capacity, geographic boundaries, vehicle type and ride-time standards, alternative transportation requires a more individualized and dynamic approach. Drawing on over 20 years of experience and leadership from former transportation directors, EverDriven delivers efficient, safe, and optimized routing designed to reduce costs, improve on-time performance, shorten ride times, and quickly adapt to daily changes, Jackson said. Routing oversight is collaborative. School districts typically provide student data, service requirements, and guidelines, while EverDriven develops routes within those parameters. Districts maintain full visibility into route plans and performance and may choose to be highly involved in route design or rely on EverDriven to lead, depending on their preference. Routing is an ongoing partnership, with school districts regularly providing feedback and updates to ensure routes remain safe, practical and aligned with district goals. “We view routing as a partnership built on shared goals and well defined roles and responsibilities,” Jackson said. “District teams bring critical local knowledge about communities, schools and student needs. Our routing specialists bring experience, deep technical abilities, and process consistency. Together, this collaboration ensures routes remain practical, safe, and aligned with district goals throughout the school year.” EverDriven takes a technology-agnostic approach, working within a school district’s existing routing systems rather than requiring proprietary software. Integration focuses on secure data sharing, validation, and structured reporting, allowing districts to retain ownership of their systems while benefiting from EverDriven’s routing expertise. Read more about partnering with vendors and the importance of collaboration in the March issue of School Transportation News

EverDriven said assigned school bus routing specialists will collaborate closely with school district leaders and IT departments to establish data-sharing protocols, validate student information and normalize routing data before making adjustments. Data points include enrollment, home addresses, bell schedules, eligibility requirements and accommodations for students with disabilities or those eligible under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

EverDriven Focuses on Efficiency, Budget Relief

The consulting model is designed to help districts address rising transportation costs and driver shortages. By taking a deep dive into existing routes, EverDriven said it aims to identify opportunities to consolidate routes, reduce overtime and improve vehicle utilization.

Jackson noted that many school districts struggle with overtime budgets and staffing challenges, especially when routing staff are also required to drive routes. By shifting routing responsibilities to a dedicated external specialist, he said, districts can reduce burnout and allow in-house teams to focus on daily operations and safety oversight.

“[School] boards are asking why costs keep rising,” Jackson explained. “If we can help combine routes, reduce overtime and improve efficiency, the service pays for itself.”

The new school bus routing consulting arm will operate separately from EverDriven’s existing alternative transportation division. While there may be collaboration between divisions, school bus routing consulting is positioned as a standalone support function.

School districts will not need to be EverDriven alternative transportation customers to access the new routing consulting service.

“This is about helping districts be more efficient,” Jackson said, adding that EverDriven plans to launch pilot programs in select markets to refine the service before a broader rollout.

Feedback from participating districts and the company’s customer advisory board will shape final implementation, he added.

“We’re in the beginning phases,” Jackson said, noting that details on pilot opportunities are expected in the coming months. “But the focus is student first. And now, student first with district support.”