EPA Announces Webinar Series as Clean School Bus Program Returns

By Ryan Gray
renewable diesel
San Jose Unified in California power part of its fleet with Renewable Diesel, a drop-in, non-petroleum fuel that is entirely different than biodiesel and that meets all traditional diesel standards.

Three U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) webinars during the first two weeks of March will include information on the proposed expansion of eligible fuels under the revamped Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) that is expected to roll out soon.

EPA announced the time for the March 3 webinar on last week’s Request for Information, which seeks public comment on the feasibility of adding biodiesel and renewable diesel as fundable fuels. A source familiar with the program said the inclusion of liquefied natural gas and hydrogen, which are not currently available options for school buses, satisfy language contained in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that created the CSBP.

March 4 is the date for a second webinar designed to give school districts and bus companies the next steps in finalizing clean school bus projects funded by the 2023 rebate program with an overview of the close out form.

A March 10 webinar will share additional information on the 2023 project close outs EPA said is necessary to complete programs “effectively and efficiently while also ensuring they meet the conditions of their funding opportunity.”

Specifically, EPA said it is targeting potential waste, fraud and abuse by sharing guidance school districts and bus companies should use as they wrap up their projects.

