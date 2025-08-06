EverDriven Modern Student Transportation Awards Include All-expenses Paid Trip to TSD

Nominations are open through the month of August for alternative student transportation company EverDriven’s Modern Student Transportation Awards, a national program created to celebrate school district leaders who are setting new standards in how students are transported to and from school.

Finalists will be notified in early fall, and the winners will be formally announced at the Modern Student Transportation Awards Celebration in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 6. Winners will receive a $2,500 college scholarship to benefit a student in their district who qualifies under the McKinney-Vento Act or for special education services.

They will also be awarded a full conference pass and paid travel to attend the TSD Conference, a customized award plaque, and a digital winner’s seal for use in their organization’s communications and marketing efforts.

With this initiative, EverDriven said it hopes to spark a movement across the country by celebrating those who are going above and beyond for their students. To submit a nomination, visit here.

Advertisement

The inaugural awards seek to spotlight those who are not only meeting the evolving needs of student mobility but leading the way with innovation, equity and safety at the forefront. In a press release, EverDriven expressed its belief that every student should have access to safe, dependable and forward-thinking transportation, as it serves as a gateway to learning, personal growth and opportunity.

The Modern Student Transportation Awards were born from this mindset, the company added, and they are designed to honor school districts that are transforming traditional transportation models into modern, student-centered systems.

“Modernizing student transportation isn’t just about safety, it’s about expanding access to education for every child, every day,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “We’re launching these awards to celebrate the bold thinking and innovation happening in school districts across the country. These leaders deserve recognition for creating systems that improve outcomes for all students.”

Nominations are accepted until Aug. 28. Submissions must include details about the nominee, school district, transportation initiative, and the demonstrated impact of their efforts. Individuals can be nominated in multiple categories, such as safety and reliability, equitable access to education, innovative use of technology, and humanitarian efforts in student transportation.

A panel of expert judges from across the student transportation and education sectors will review the entries based on specific criteria for each award. EverDriven said it will announce the judges in the coming weeks.

Related: TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students

Related: TSD Conference Registration is Open for Event in November

Related: Michigan’s Morris Presented with 2025 Grandolfo Award at STN EXPO

Related: TSD Evacuation Class Emphasizes Importance of Training