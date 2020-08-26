Gulf Coast School Districts, Bus Operations Brace for Hurricane Laura

Unprecedented, back-to-back storms have added serious complications to school restart plans along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Marco diminished by the time it made landfall on Monday. Still, its 40 mph winds and heavy rains forced the closure of 34 of Louisiana’s 69 school systems, a department of education spokesman told School Transportation News.

“Those [were] mostly in South Louisiana,” said Ted Beasley, the agency’s director of communications. “Schools are still reopening for the new school year. Our districts do offer transportation, though not if they are closed.”

Some parish school boards in New Orleans delayed their startup until after Labor Day, but others were slated to begin classes on Wednesday, reported George Horne, a student transportation consultant and a former local transportation director as well as district superintendent.

As of this report, Beasley said there were no official reports of damage to school buses due to Marco.

More concerning as of Tuesday evening was Hurricane Laura, a Category Three storm barreling toward the upper Texas Gulf Coast and southwest Louisiana on Wednesday. Texas Gov. Abbott said the state is providing buses to evacuate residents in southeast Texas to inland cities such as Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

Houston Independent School District posted on its website Tuesday that all facilities would be closed Wednesday and Thursday, with employees expected to report back to work remotely on Friday. The district does not start the school year until Sept. 8.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD west of Houston was also closed Wednesday and Thursday. It, too, starts the school year after Labor Day.

To the northeast, Beaumont ISD has been in session for the past week. It closed districtwide Monday, suspending all virtual classes and school events for the remainder of the week.

Exacerbating conditions, temperatures along the Gulf Coast were in the low to mid-90s.

Meanwhile, to the east, Mobile County Public Schools in Alabama was anticipating heavy rains, said Director of Transportation Pat Mitchell. Models published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that path of Hurricane Laura after it makes landfall rains and flooding is expected to bring heavy rains to Arkansas, Missouri, the Tennessee Valley, and the Ohio Valley before heading northeast.

