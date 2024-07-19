Friday, July 19, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E218) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno 2024: Coming Together for Safety, Technology & Clean Energy

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 219

By Claudia Newton

STN EXPO Reno was packed with instruction, training, and networking. Hear what attendees found most useful.

Brittany Johnson, transportation director for Navarro Independent School District in Texas, joins us to discuss operations and safety technology.

Read more about STN EXPO.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Message from RIDE.

 

 

Interview brought to you by Safe Fleet. 

 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

