(Free White Paper) Prep Your Bus Fleet for Rolling Back to School

As schools, parents and students prep for the school year, so do school district and contractor bus fleets. Operational planning, vehicle maintenance, fleet technology implementation and driver training set the tone for the rest of the year. Clean out the cobwebs. Shake off the dust. And make sure your fleet is ready to roll.

Download Zonar’s complimentary white paper to learn more about:

  • Cleaning up transportation data on the back-end
  • Managing EV and ICE-powered buses side by side
  • Enhancing on-time reliability and ensuring bus health
  • Opening communications with parents—early
  • Refreshing training for staff and drivers who use Zonar solutions

