Child’s Passion for School Buses On Display at STN EXPO Reno

RENO, Nev. — Only 9 years old, Lucas Losen shared his love and passion for school buses at STN EXPO RENO.

Maria Ines Maegli contacted STN Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray last month from Guatemala and shared that her son has a unique passion for school buses. In anticipation of a summer vacation in the U.S., Lucas had was researching potential destinations online when he found a video promoting the conference and trade show, which prompted his mother’s call.

After much planning, both Lucas and Maria traveled all the way from Guatemala to Reno, Nevada to attend the Green Bus Summit Ride & Drive and two-day trade show earlier this week. There, he rode the school buses and met with several vendors.

One of the first buses that Lucas rode was a school bus equipped with Transfinder technology. He spoke with company representatives and expressed his fascination with the student ridership verification app.

1 of 7

During an onsite interview with STN, Lucas discussed his love for the yellow school bus.

“My favorite buses are from Thomas Built because those are the ones that transport me to school in the morning,” said Lucas, who attends an American school in Guatemala City.

During the trade show, Lucas sat in the driver’s seat of several buses, even demonstrating his knowledge of how to adjust the Air Ride seat and what the various buttons control did.

Lucas said he has different bus drivers each day depending on the time he finishes school. However, he said his frequent morning driver “Don Januario” is his favorite.

“Lucas formed a very special bond with one of his bus drivers,” said Maria when asked how Lucas developed an interest in school buses. “One day, he asked me for cups because he wanted to prepare coffee for Don Januario and the school bus monitor several days a week. It was this driver that taught Lucas many things about school buses and from then on, he kept learning on his own.”.

Lucas no longer sees Don Januario as the driver was transferred to another route. However, the things he taught Lucas will never be forgotten. His visit to STN EXPO Reno proved the lasting impact a bus driver can have on a child’s life.

Related: (STN Podcast E219) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno 2024: Coming Together for Safety, Technology & Clean Energy

Related: Top Transportation Teams Share Advice at STN EXPO Reno

Related: Gallery: Trade Show, Sessions on Day 5 of STN EXPO Reno

Related: Gallery: Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO Reno 2024