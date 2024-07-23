Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E219) Recap STN EXPO Reno: Awards, Training, Hands-on Experiences & More

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 219

By Claudia Newton

STN EXPO in Reno saw many awards bestowed on deserving individuals, focused conversations on the most pressing issues student transporters are facing, and displays of the latest in green bus and safety technology, plus a very excited 9-year-old school bus fan. Tony, Ryan & Taylor delve into the conversations and happenings.

Read more about STN EXPO.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Message from RIDE.

 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

