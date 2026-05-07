How Technology Can Assist the 2026 State of Student Transportation

A webinar dove into the 2026 State of Student Transportation report conducted in February by Zonar and School Transportation News as well as how technology can assist with both current and projected challenges.

Operational, Safety Challenges

Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer for webinar sponsor Zonar, shared Thursday that almost 60 percent of the 118 survey respondents were transportation directors or assistant transportation directors. About two-thirds operate under 100 buses and the rest have over 100.

Hiring and maintaining drivers was the top reported operational challenge at 75 percent, followed by budget constraints at 52 percent, rising operational costs at 42 percent and aging fleet and maintenance issues at 30 percent.

Trindade noted that the school bus driver shortage and recent sharp fuel increases compound all these issues. This was confirmed by panelist Tony Harris, the director of transportation for Monongalia County Schools in West Virginia who oversees 135 buses transporting almost 12,000 students on mostly urban routes.

Tim Ammon, a longtime industry consultant, noted that these top four challenges create a feedback loop that keeps districts struggling.

The panelists agreed that modern technology, which supports things like preventative maintenance, reduced idling and optimized tire pressure, results in incremental savings that add up to a significant difference.

The most challenging student safety issues, per the survey, were parent communication gaps and driver behavior and compliance at 45 percent each, followed by tracking student ridership at 36 percent.

In both safety and operational challenges, on-time performance was still the number one Key Performance Indicator (KPI) ranking, Trindade noted.

Implementing Technology to Help

Harris shared that Monongalia County Schools will soon be implementing a student ridership tracking app, which he estimates will lead to a 50 percent reduction in parent calls to the office. He added that it will also help in data collection for reporting and reimbursement purposes.

As a consultant who works with both district and contracted fleets, Ammon noted that more districts are moving toward multi-modal transportation – often due to driver shortages or budget pressure – which means that parents want more visibility than ever into their children’s whereabouts.

When it comes to data management difficulties, over half the survey respondents ranked limited staff resources as number one. Manual processes and managing video footage volume came in at about 35 percent each.

The data problem is a people and process problem rather than a technology gap, Trindade explained, since many transportation teams are data-rich and resource-poor. Ammon noted that technology must be leveraged wisely. For instance, onboard video may be implemented to deal with behavior incidents, but staff could also utilize it for driver training and then to arrange more efficient student seating.

The survey found practically all respondents were either using or planned to use routing software. About half use parent communication apps and dashcams. Forty-one percent use student tracking, and 33 percent said they considered it for 2026, making this the most desired technology.

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Harris said that the student ridership tracking the district is adding will produce an accurate student ridership count, which previously had been attempted via onboard cameras. Ammon spoke on survey respondents’ interest in predictive maintenance, which shows districts want to better utilize school bus assets.

“Transportation has always been kind of behind when it comes to technology, and I think now we’re starting to move in the other direction, where we’re embracing technology,” Harris commented.

To help drivers accept new technology, he recommended showing them its advantages. For instance, he said, explained that onboard cameras can help protect drivers accused of improper behavior.

Before adding technology, Harris recommended seeking feedback from peers. Ammon advised determining what the district is trying to control, then taking that issue to vendors.

“Start small, look at what you’re wanting to accomplish first, and build from that,” Harris agreed. “Don’t just think you’ve got to jump in all the way because, if you do, you’re going to overwhelm yourself and it’s going to defeat the purpose.”

Future-Facing Outlook

The top transportation technology investment priorities for 2026 were student ridership verification, driver coaching and safety tech, real-time GPS tracking, and parent communication solutions.

The respondents’ primary overall transportation focus over the next two to three years is on addressing driver shortages, reducing operational costs and improving student safety and compliance. Trindade pointed out how these are all interconnected.

Harris and Ammon agreed that an effective leader will distribute the right information and grant technology access to the right people, so staff isn’t burdened with unnecessary concerns.

Ammon addressed how industry suppliers can use AI to become more intuitive and provide the most accurate reports to districts. Trindade added that AI can expedite manual processes and bring actionable insights to leaders, who can then make informed decisions.

Trindade quipped that Zonar’s motto is, “AI where you want it, humans where you don’t.” She noted that Zonar supports over half of all U.S. school districts with transportation technology.

Watch the webinar on demand.