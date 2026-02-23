School Bus Adaptive Technology: Safer Rides, Stronger Teams, Better Access

Most school days start the same way: Students waiting for a ride to school. One

student might use a wheelchair, while another could be autistic and communicates

with an Augmentative Alternative Communication (AAC) device, and a third might be medically fragile. The school bus driver is trying to keep everyone safe while staying on schedule. Transportation is more than logistics. It is the first and last part of the school day, and adaptive technology is now part of how teams make that work.

On the bus, adaptive technology means tools or systems that adjust to students’ needs so they can ride safely, communicate and stay included with their peers. This might look like a wheelchair lift and securement system, an AAC device or communication board mounted where a student can reach it, a driver tablet with live routing, or an app that lets a family know the bus is three minutes away instead of “sometime soon.”

For many students with disabilities, these supports are not extras. They extend the services districts already provide under the Individuals with Disabilities Education

Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, so students can get to the learning they are entitled to.

Safety By Design, Not Just Experience

Anyone who has driven a route knows skill and instincts matter. But safety cannot rest on skill alone. It has to be baked into how routes are planned, how roles are defined, and what information drivers and aides have in front of them. The right technology links what drivers, aides, schools, students and families see, so people are not guessing when something changes or goes wrong.

Advertisement

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ridership tracking and stop-arm cameras give leaders a clearer picture of what actually happens on the road. For students who use mobility devices, need extra time or cannot easily explain what happened if there’s an incident, that level of visibility can be the difference between “we think” and “we know.”

Access, Dignity and Communication On Every Ride

Safety comes first, but anyone who has stepped onto a bus after a rough morning knows the atmosphere matters, too. The ride can either calm a student and get them ready to learn or drain them before they ever reach the building. Transportation is only truly accessible when students with disabilities can ride with safety, comfort and dignity, not just a seat.

Lifts and securement systems let students who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices board, ride and exit safely without being lifted or handled in ways that feel unsafe or embarrassing. Predictable routes and consistent routines help students who rely on structure know what comes next. This reduces anxiety and the kind of “acting out” that is often really “I don’t understand what is happening.”

But here is the part that often gets overlooked: Communication is a daily pain point for drivers and aides, and it shows up as child misbehavior. When a student loses or is denied their usual way of communicating on the bus, whether that is with an AAC device, a picture board, or a simple yes/no system, they do not stop needing to communicate. They have to show it in other ways. In addition to speech, many students need AAC devices, communication boards, or simple response systems to ask for the bathroom, say they feel sick, or tell an adult another student is bothering them.

When these tools are turned off, taken away or never offered on the bus, frustration builds. Keeping a student’s communication system available on the bus and making sure drivers and aides know the basics of how it works changes that dynamic. It lets staff respond before a situation boils over and gives students a safer, more respectful way to say what they need. Simple visual supports, such as clear signage, visual schedules, or symbols on seats or stops, paired with clear directions, also help students track where they are in the routine, reducing escalation and confusion.

Supporting the Workforce and Improving Retention

Safety stands on the shoulders of people who plan and provide this vital service. Adaptive technology can make their jobs clearer and more sustainable, or it can feel like one more thing dumped on an already heavy load. When used well, routing software and driver tablets cut down on last-minute radio calls and trying to read paper directions in the dark. New or substitute drivers can see turn-by-turn directions, key student information and alerts in one place instead of piecing it together from memory and sticky notes. Ridership tracking and telematics, when used for coaching and recognition, give supervisors a fairer, more accurate picture of driver performance than a handful of complaints. In a world of driver shortages, tight budgets and aging buses, the way technology is rolled out can either support retention or undermine it. Drivers notice whether tools are there to support them in keeping students safe while managing complex routes.

What’s Coming Next and Where to Start?

Adaptive technology is moving fast and getting more affordable. School districts are starting to see smarter video analytics that flag repeated problems at the same

stop, deeper integration of student plans and transportation platforms, and cleaner, more connected fleets that change what is possible on long or complex routes. These

changes bring new questions about safety, privacy, staff expectations, and they demand clear leadership rather than one-off purchases. The good news is that transportation leaders do not need to adopt everything at once.

A practical starting point is to pilot one adaptive tool, especially one that directly supports communication, on a small set of routes and gather feedback. Pair that with

hands-on training, not just a memo, so staff can try the technology in a low-stakes condition before using it in rush-hour traffic.

Most importantly, work with special education and school teams so communication tools and behavior plans on the bus match what is happening in the classroom. The question is no longer whether adaptive technology will shape student transportation, but how transportation teams will direct that change so rides are safer, staff feel supported and every student arrives at school with their dignity and communication intact.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the February 2026 issue of School Transportation News.

Glenna Wright-Gallo served as the assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Education from 2023 to 2025, overseeing the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services. She currently is the vice president of the office of strategic research and policy for Everway, an education and workplace technology provider for

people with disabilities.

Related: (STN Podcast E286) End of Year Review: Safety & Technology Trends of 2025

Related: STN EXPO East Addresses Safety Concerns in School Bus Loading Zone

Related: Ride and Drive, Technology Demo Return to Charlotte Motor Speedway in March

Related: Is Safety Everyone’s Responsibility?