Friday, May 28, 2021
NASDPTS Decision on Hold as to Location of Fall Annual Meeting

By Ryan Gray
Attendees at the 51st annual NASDPTS conference in Washington, D.C. in October 2019. (Photo by Taylor Hannon)
Attendees at the 51st annual NASDPTS conference in Washington, D.C. in October 2019. (Photo by Taylor Hannon)

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced it is seeking additional information from its members before determining if, when or where it would hold its annual meeting this fall.

NASDPTS was originally scheduled to hold its conference Nov. 6-10, in conjunction with the National Association for Pupil Transportation Summit in Grand Rapids, Michigan. But NAPT canceled its event in early May. Instead, NAPT is opting to conduct an ongoing series of events held in various locations across the U.S. The ACTS! Road Show begins Oct. 8-10 in Houston.

NASDPTS responded by surveying its members to gauge if the association should also cancel or seek another date and location for its meeting. The NASDPTS Board met on May 17 to discuss the responses and if the Grand Rapids meeting should proceed as planned or if it should relocate with NAPT to Houston.

“After a robust discussion, the Board decided against meeting in Grand Rapids this year,” wrote Pat Schofill, NASDPTS’ conference chair and president-elect, in an email on Thursday. “All other decisions were tabled until the June meeting.”

He noted that NASDPTS members are receiving additional surveys to gauge their ability to and preference for travel.

“The Board recognizes that much has changed on the COVID-19 front in the past two weeks and we wanted to be inclusive of those changes as we look to the future and hopefully being able to gather in-person again soon,” Schofill added.

