(STN Podcast E231) Come Together: Florida Hurricane Fallout, NAPT Conference Recap

School Transportation Nation – Episode 231

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony analyze Hurricanes Helene and Milton’s impact on Florida and recap the news and awards shared at the National Association for Pupil Transportation Conference & Trade Show.

Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella discusses leveraging technology and teamwork for school bus operations and emergency preparedness.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus. 

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

What Do You Really Need from Technology?
Blue Valley Schools in Kansas Reaffirms Trust in 13+ Year Partnership with Durham School Services

