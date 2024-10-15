(STN Podcast E231) Come Together: Florida Hurricane Fallout, NAPT Conference Recap

Ryan and Tony analyze Hurricanes Helene and Milton’s impact on Florida and recap the news and awards shared at the National Association for Pupil Transportation Conference & Trade Show.

Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella discusses leveraging technology and teamwork for school bus operations and emergency preparedness.

Read more about operations and weather.

