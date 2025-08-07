Nevada Latest State to Authorize Stop-Arm Cameras

Nevada became the 26th state to authorize school districts to install and use school bus stop-arm cameras.

Assembly Bill 527, which passed June 6 and went into effect on July 1, allows school districts to install the cameras and for law enforcement to use evidence of illegal passing to issue citations to the vehicle’s registered owner. Fines collected are used to fund the installation, maintenance and operation of the camera systems as well as pay the vendor to install, operate or maintain the systems.

School districts that choose to vieo cameras must conduct a public awareness campaign regarding the use of cameras and notify the public on when enforcement starts.

While school district leaders applaud the law, local police departments are questioning if they have adequate staffing to handle review video and issue citations, as noted in a local news article.

Advertisement

The law also addresses privacy concerns by requiring school districts and police departments to delete images of vehicles after 90 days.

Related: New York State Amends School Bus Camera Law Following Court Rulings

Related: Update: Nevada School District Raises Pay Amid Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Are Extended Stop Arms Part of Solution to Illegal School Bus Passing?