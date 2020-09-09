Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home Government Pennsylvania Districts Must Provide Transportation for Nonpublic School Students Amid Pandemic
GovernmentNews

Pennsylvania Districts Must Provide Transportation for Nonpublic School Students Amid Pandemic

By Ruth Newton

Pennsylvania school districts will be reimbursed for providing transportation to charter and other nonpublic school students, regardless of whether in-person or online teaching methods are being implemented.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education had previously stated that transportation would not be required for nonpublic students during the school closures caused by the pandemic. However, a press release issued on Sept. 1 announced a change to that policy.

The updated Pennsylvania DOE guidance states in Section 1726-A of the School Code that school districts are required to provide transportation to a charter school for resident students enrolled in that charter school.

It also states in Section 1361 that a school district that provides transportation to its resident public school students must make “identical provision” for the free transportation of resident students attending nonpublic schools in accordance with the geographic parameters set forth in the law.

Any such transportation is required to be provided during regular school hours on such dates and periods that the nonprofit nonpublic school is in regular session, according to the school calendar officially adopted by the nonpublic school, the DOE states.

Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Association Reminds Drivers: “School is Open”     Related: Pennsylvania Law Seeks Continued Pay for Student Transporters During COVID-19 Closures                                                                                                                  Related: Transportation Remains a Barrier to Choice, Charter School Access            Related: COVID-19 Adds Challenges to Task of Transporting the Most Vulnerable Passengers

State Sen. Andy Dinniman, who is also a minority chair for the Senate Education Committee, stated he was happy with the update in a recent press release.

“I’m glad that PDE updated its stance and made a decision that is in line with the school code. For parents and families of all students, including those attending in-person classes in charter and nonpublic schools, the uncertainty of the pandemic coupled with the start of the school year is stressful enough. I hope this provides some relief and assurance during an unprecedented situation,” Dinniman said.

Special education students will also be provided with transportation to in-person classes, and Dinniman said he hopes that students who are attending technical or vocational programs will have the same access.

Previous articleIC Bus Announces First Electric CE School Bus Order
Next articleForced Innovation, Accessibility & Virtual Conferences

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes

With the new school year underway, districts are using technology already at their fingertips to solve today’s operational challenges amid COVID-19, with Wi-Fi at...
Read more
Government

Senate Hopes ‘Skinny’ Relief Plan Spurs Action on Broader Package

The Senate GOP introduced a new pared-down relief package on Tuesday, as lawmakers prepare to force a vote on the legislation as soon as...
Read more
Safety

Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury

Killeen Independent School District in Texas, located north of Austin, barely avoided a fatality on the first day of school, after a student was...
Read more
Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more
Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Eligible for $20M in Iowa Internet Connectivity Funds

The Iowa Department of Education confirmed that school districts can apply for emergency relief funds to pay for school bus Wi-Fi routers, in an...
Read more
Safety

PSA Reminds Motorist About Risks of Not Stopping for School Buses

A new video produced by the Child Safety Network depicts the tragic consequences of motorists failing to heed school buses that are loading and...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
137 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.