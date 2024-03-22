Young Child Killed in Texas School Bus Crash

A pre-kindergarten student was among at least two fatalities Friday afternoon in a crash of a Hays Consolidated Independent School District bus and a cement truck.

The crash, characterized by first responders as a head-on type collision, reportedly occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Central time on Highway 21 in western Bastrop County. The bus rolled over after impact.

The students and chaperones were returning from a trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

Hays CISD posted a statement on its website confirming the crash but did not confirm the fatalities. The school district said the bus was carrying 44 pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary School and 11 adults.

News reports stated the student killed was a boy. The second fatality was in a Dodge Charger that was also hit by the cement truck.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said 53 patients in all were evaluated. There were four critical injuries and six potentially serious injuries, with the rest being minor injuries.

School Transportation News has learned the model-year 2011 IC Bus CE Series involved in the crash was not equipped with lap/shoulder seatbelts.

Texas has required the three-point seatbelts on all new school buses since 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related: School Bus Driver, 3 Children Killed in Illinois School Bus Crash

Related: Ohio School Bus Fatality Prompts Latest Legislation Pushing Seatbelt Requirement

Related: NTSB Investigating Wisconsin Middle School Student Fatality at Bus Stop