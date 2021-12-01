Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomePollsDo you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going...
Polls

Do you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going into effect in Feb. 2022?

By Claudia Newton
Alfred Karam, the director of transportation for Shenehedowa Central Schools in New York, speaks with driver trainer Alfred Karam, the director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central Schools in New York, speaks with driver trainer Tracey-Ann Gort.
Alfred Karam, the director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central Schools in New York, speaks with driver trainer Tracey-Ann Gort.

Do you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going into effect in Feb. 2022?
25 votes
VoteResults
Previous articleS.C. District Modernizes Trip Processes with busHive
Next articleLatest National School Bus Loading, Unloading Survey Cites Four Student Fatalities

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going into effect in Feb. 2022?
25 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.