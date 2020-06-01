Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Will you need more routes & school bus drivers for the new school year, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?

Amanda Severy was awarded a State Police Special Award of Commendation for stepping in and saving a bus full of school children when the man she was training had a heart attack. (Photo courtesy of the Sun Journal.)
Amanda Severy was awarded a State Police Special Award of Commendation for stepping in and saving a bus full of school children when the man she was training had a heart attack. (Photo courtesy of the Sun Journal.)

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
