NTSB Investigating Fatal School Bus Dragging in Maine

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released preliminary information from an investigation into the death of a 5-year-old boy who was dragged 280 feet and killed after the school bus loading doors closed on his arm.

It was at least the third time a student dragging occurred in Maine since 2022.

The latest incident involved a Maine School Administrative District #6 school bus. It stopped to pick up students the morning of Dec. 16 on Route 35, a two-lane undivided highway with a posted speed limit of 35 mph in the Cumberland County town of Standish. The roadway was partially wet at the time.

The 2022 Blue Bird school bus stopped near the intersection of Route 35 and Route 114, where a 7-year-old student boarded. The 5-year-old boy, identified by local news reports as Simon Gonzalez, followed and approached the loading doors from the rear of the bus. As the kindergartener extended his left arm into the bus, NTSB said, the doors closed. The school bus driver then proceeded to drive away with Gonzalez’s arm pinned.

The bus dragged the boy about 280 feet southbound on Route 35 before he dislodged and fell into the roadway. The school bus then ran over him and killed him. The school bus driver and the 7-year-old student, who local news reported is Gonzalez’s half-brother, did not sustain physical injuries during the incident.

NTSB said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation while determining probable cause. It also intends to issue safety recommendations, to prevent a similar incident from occurring.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and Maine Department of Transportation are assisting in the investigation.

