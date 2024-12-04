GPS Trackit Acquires Zonar in ‘Significant Step Forward’ for Fleet Management

Zonar Systems has merged with GPS Trackit, an award-winning provider of IoT and GPS fleet tracking technology. Together, the two companies aim to form a comprehensive platform to serve fleets of all sizes, including commercial, field services, and passenger transportation industries.

Zonar will operate as part of the GPS Trackit portfolio “while maintaining its commitment to providing industry-leading fleet health and safety solutions, particularly in the government and education sectors,” the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. “Together, the two companies will form a comprehensive platform that serves fleets of all sizes, delivering best-in-class telematics and cloud-based solutions for commercial fleet, field services, and passenger industries.”

The move announced on Tuesday is also part of a broader strategic realignment by Continental, which held a majority share in Zonar since 2017, to streamline operations and focus on core automotive competencies. Philipp von Hirschheydt, Continental executive board member and head of automotive, described the sale as essential for sharpening the company’s focus and enhancing long-term value.

Zonar, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has built its reputation on advancing fleet safety and efficiency through smart mobility solutions. The company pioneered technologies such as electronically verified pre-trip and post-trip inspections, reducing the risk of on-the-road breakdowns and enhancing operational performance. Its solutions serve the vocational, public, and commercial trucking industries.

GPS Trackit, established in 2002, has become a leading provider of cloud-based fleet management tools. Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, it supports over 12,000 fleets globally, offering real-time tracking, telematics and video solutions. With a customer-first approach, the company is known for its personalized service and strong customer retention rates.

The merger brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths. The company’s said in joint statement that Zonar’s expertise in advanced mobility technology aligns with GPS Trackit’s focus on telematics and IoT-driven fleet management. IoT, or the Internet of Things, refers to a network of physical devices — vehicles, sensors, and equipment — that are connected to the internet to collect and exchange data. In fleet management, IoT facilitates real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and comprehensive data analysis, enabling businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and reduce costs.

This merger also positions the companies to address emerging trends in fleet management, such as the integration of electric vehicles (EVs), sustainability initiatives, and data-driven decision-making. By uniting their resources and expertise, Zonar and GPS Trackit said they aim to remain at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

Both Zonar and GPS Trackit also emphasized their commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions. Zonar’s U.S.-based customer success team is known for exceeding expectations, while GPS Trackit offers live, bilingual support and flexible, scalable solutions tailored to individual fleet needs. By leveraging IoT and telematics technologies, fleet managers can access real-time insights into vehicle performance, optimize routes, and predict maintenance needs before costly breakdowns occur.

The combination of these capabilities, the companies said, ensures that fleet operators will benefit from seamless integration of tools and personalized support, reinforcing both companies’ reputations as customer-centric leaders in the industry.

“This alignment represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to deliver innovative, customer-focused fleet management solutions. By combining our strengths, such as our best-in-class video platform, with Zonar’s advanced technologies and industry expertise, we are poised to create unparalleled value for our customers and further disrupt the market as two industry leaders in overall customer satisfaction,” said GPS Trackit CEO Charles Kriete.

Meanwhile, the companies noted that the fleet management industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by advancements in technology and increasing regulatory demands. Predictive maintenance, AI-powered analytics, and IoT-enabled telematics are becoming essential tools for fleet operators looking to improve efficiency and sustainability. These technologies also play a critical role in adapting to the growing adoption of EVs and meeting environmental regulations.

With the merger, Zonar and GPS Trackit said they are well-positioned to address these industry shifts. Their combined platform will provide comprehensive solutions that cater to the diverse needs of modern fleets, from small businesses to large enterprises.

By integrating their capabilities, Zonar and GPS Trackit said they look to redefine industry standards for fleet management.

