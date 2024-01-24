Thursday, January 25, 2024
Free White Paper: 11 Ways To Do More Without Blowing Your Fleet’s Budget

A business team of young boys have figured out the perfect business model and are swimming in success. Making loads of money for your business requires hard work, teamwork, and a little luck.

Managing a school bus fleet means addressing a universe of labor-intensive tasks that need to run cost-effectively. No matter how streamlined your fleet already is, smart fleet management technology can still make it run more efficiently—within budget. And pay for itself within a year.

Download the complimentary white paper to learn more.

  • Right-size your fleet based on student ridership tracking.
  • Optimize routes, stops, utilization and fuel use to reduce costs.
  • Cut vehicle inspection times by up to 50% over paper processes.
  • Manage ICE-powered and electric school buses together.
  • Enhance daily driver operations, performance and management.

