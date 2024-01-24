EPA Pushes Back Clean School Bus Rebate Applications Deadline

Student transportation industry professionals have two additional weeks to submit their applications for the latest round of Clean School Bus Program rebates.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday a new deadline of Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. ET for school districts, state governments, tribal governments, school bus contractors, bus dealers, and bus manufacturers to submit their applications. EPA cited the reason as being that stakeholders have said they need more time “to appropriately engage with partners like utilities and school boards ahead of submitting an application.”

The rebate will offer at least $500 million for the purchase of CNG, electric and propane school buses as well as necessary fueling infrastructure. EPA said it expects to notify rebate winners in April.

Earlier this month, EPA announced the winners of nearly $965 million in competitive grant funding for larger-scale adoptions of zero- and low-emissions school buses.

To date, EPA has awarded almost $2 billion of $5 billion in Clean School Bus Program funds to purchase approximately 5,000 school bus replacements at over 600 schools.

