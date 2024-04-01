April 2024

Meet the 2024 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. Learn more about his vision of building communities, furthering education and utilizing resources for the district. Read articles about the EPA’s Clean School Bus recipients, how technology is combatting daily transportation challenges, electric buses in weather extremes, how to build successful contractor relationships and more.

Cover Story

You Can Go Home Again

Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota is this year’s Superintendent of the Year. He reflects on his career and upbringing, as he prepares to move home and take a similar position in Madison, Wisconsin.

Features

Solving Problems

Some transportation directors praise the use of technology in daily operations, but sometimes solutions uncover other issues.

Start Your Engines Batteries

Range anxiety continues to be an issue nationwide, but morning startup of electric buses in extreme temperatures stacks up well against other fuels.

Lessons Learned

The first reports from the Clean School Bus Program recipients are in. Growing pains continue to be felt nationwide, but these school districts share what’s going right.

Special Reports

The Evolution of Contracted Transportation Decisions

Ensuring transportation runs smoothly every day is no easy task. Transportation directors share their insights into contracting with third-party vendors and the decisions that got them there.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Forecasting the Cost of Electric Change

Thought Leader by Judith Crawford

Newsflash: School Buses Are Essential

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

I Need More Workforce Development!