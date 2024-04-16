Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E206) Security Training, 25 Years After Columbine + Top Transportation Teams Time

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 206

By Claudia Newton

How will the increasingly popular four-day school week affect student transportation operations? Also, learn more about opportunities to recognize your innovative, hardworking peers in the school bus industry.

Bret Brooks, senior consultant at Gray Ram Tactical and frequent STN EXPO presenter, looks at lessons learned (or not learned) on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting and gives tips to keep both students and drivers safe. Hear his talk on incident command at STN EXPO Reno in July.

Hear about the teamwork at Klein (Texas) ISD from Director of Transportation John Ferguson, a winner of last year’s Top Transportation Teams award from Transfinder, and find out how to apply this year.

Read more about safety.

