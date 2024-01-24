Georgia Armed Robber Crashes Into School Bus During Chase

A robbery suspect led officers on a chase that ended with a collision into a school bus that was transporting several students, reported Miami Herald.

According to the news report, the 25-year-old man, whose identity was not revealed in this writing, was arrested and charged with robbery.

The suspect reportedly advertised an SUV online then met with a potential buyer. When the couple who was interested in buying the SUV pulled out an envelope containing $5,000, the suspect produced a screwdriver and held it to the woman’s neck. He grabbed the money and sped away in the SUV.

Police were reportedly called to the scene and tried to stop the suspect, resulting in a short chase. During his attempted getaway, the suspect crashed into a school bus that was transporting 18 Cobb County Schools students.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, and students were transported home after a new bus came to pick them up.

The robbery suspect remains in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $22,220 bond.

Related: Georgia Correctional Officer Threatens to Arrest Elementary School Kids on Bus

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Charged With Breaking into Student’s Home

Related: Stolen School Bus Chased into Indiana Cornfield

Related: North Carolina School Bus Crashes into Home