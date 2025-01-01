Thursday, January 2, 2025
White Papers

(Free White Paper) GPS-only vs. TCU Telematics: The Difference Runs Fleet Deep

How much control do you want over your fleet? The low price for a GPS-only, untethered fleet tracking solution may look shiny. But limited technologies pass their limitations on to you. Know what you’re getting (or missing).

Find out more about tracking your fleet with a tethered solution that features an OEM-grade TCU versus using a more limited, untethered option that isn’t designed for deeper, fleetwide visibility.

Download this complimentary white paper to learn about the differences between tethered and untethered fleet tracking solutions. And what they offer.

  • Find out which offers upfront savings and which offers greater, longer-term savings across more of your operation.
  • Compare their differences side by side, including reliability, accuracy, data types and technical designs.
  • Understand the types of vehicle data each option pulls and doesn’t pull, and how they impact your level of visibility.
  • Learn more about reducing costs, enhancing compliance and maintaining greater vehicle health with data pulled directly from the vehicle.
  • Find out why OEMs trust premium, tethered telematics solutions that feature a TCU over untethered fleet tracking solutions that don’t.

