California Student Honored for Quick Thinking During School Bus Fire

A fourth-grade student from Hirayama Elementary School in Fresno, California, is being celebrated for his quick thinking and bravery after alerting staff to a fire that ultimately consumed his school bus, reported Your Central Valley news.

William Ruiz was one of four students riding the Clovis Unified School District bus home when he heard a strange noise coming from beneath the vehicle. “Well, I did hear like a steam, I heard like a pop,” Ruiz told local news reporters.

According to the article, smoke began rising from under the bus, and Ruiz didn’t hesitate to act. “So, I told the bus driver, ‘Smoke! Smoke!’” he said. “And the bus driver, he looked under there and said, ‘That’s not smoke, that’s fire.”

The driver immediately pulled and reportedly attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. When it failed, he quickly evacuated the children.

“We all [got] out, and it was like catching flames,” said Ruiz via the news report, adding that two student backpacks were burned. The fire, which reportedly started in the engine compartment, rapidly spread and engulfed the entire bus. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

On Oct. 2, Ruiz was honored with a “Super Hira Award” from his school for “showing heroic qualities like kindness and bravery.”

His mother, Valerie Ramos, added via the article that she couldn’t be more proud. “We tell him to speak up all the time, whether it’s bullying or if you see something, always tell an adult,” she said. “It feels great. Good job, William.”

