Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Wire Reports

Delaware School Bus Driver Charged After Video Captures Alleged Sex Acts

By Merari Acevedo

Dover Police arrested a 62-year-old man after surveillance footage from inside a school bus allegedly showed him engaging in sex acts in exchange for money, reported WBOC News.

Police took Alvin Rohm into custody following an investigation that began Jan. 6. Police said the incident came to light when a local school district employee was reviewing school bus video footage related to an unrelated matter.

During the review, the employee reportedly discovered video showing Rohm, who was driving the bus at the time, picking up a woman near an intersection. The footage allegedly shows Rohm driving to the area of Jerusalem Way, where he parked the bus and engaged in sexual activity with the woman. Police say via the article that the video also captured an exchange of money.

The footage was reportedly turned over to the Dover Police Department, prompting a criminal investigation. Police arrested Rohm on Jan. 12 and charged him with patronizing a prostitute within 1,000 feet of a school, residence, church, or place, as well as lewdness.

Police emphasized that Rohm was an employee of an unnamed school bus contractor company ad not the school district. Rohm was released on bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

