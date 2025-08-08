Former Ohio School Bus Driver Indicted on Over 80 Counts of Rape, Sexual Battery

A former school bus driver who worked for multiple districts in the Miami Valley region is facing more than 80 criminal sexual assault charges following a years-long pattern of alleged abuse involving minors, reported by WDTN News.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Matthew Hunt, 49, has been indicted on a total of 82 felony counts including rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and various forms of sexual battery. The charges span multiple decades and reportedly involve male students from several school districts where Hunt had been employed as a school bus driver.

Heck said Hunt allegedly lured students by offering them work at his personal business, Hunt Pipe Organ Services, which repairs organs in churches and other venues. Within days of employment, Hunt is accused of making sexual advances toward the teens. Some of the alleged abuse occurred at local churches in Montgomery County, while other incidents reportedly took place in a camper he owned in Lima.

“This activity was ongoing for many years,” Heck said via the article. “We’re also concerned that this activity may have occurred elsewhere, as the defendant has worked as a bus driver in a number of local school districts.”

Hunt reportedly worked as a school bus driver for several local school systems, including Northmont City Schools, Vandalia-Butler Schools, Miami Valley Career Technology Center, St. Christopher School, Tri-County North Schools, Eaton Schools, and Milton-Union Local Schools. His employment across these districts spanned more than two decades, during which the alleged offenses are said to have taken place.

The news report stated that Hunt was reportedly forced to resign from Vandalia-Butler Schools between 2005 and 2009 due to inappropriate contact with a student on a school bus. However, authorities say Hunt answered “no” on his Northmont Schools job application when asked if he had ever been involuntarily terminated from a prior position.

The Northmont City School District reportedly confirmed that Hunt is no longer employed by the district and stated that they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

Investigators say via the article that nine individuals have been identified so far as victims. Officials believe there may be more and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Hunt was arrested on July 29 and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He appeared in court again on Aug. 5 where he pleaded not guilty. A judge set bond at $1 million. Hunt is due back in court on Aug. 21 and faces a possible prison sentence of life without parole

