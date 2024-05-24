Friday, May 24, 2024
Wire Reports

New York School Bus Aide Accused of Sexual Assault

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Minisink Valley Central School District bus aide is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl on the school bus, reported Times Herald Record.

According to the news report, authorities were notified on May 16 by district administration that Nicola Loguerico, 76, allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl over the course of the previous weeks.

Loguerico was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and sent to Orange County jail on $5,000 cash bail or a $10,000 bond, pending further court action.

The investigation remains ongoing.

