Ohio Announces School Bus Safety Grant Recipients for Technology Enhancements

All schools and districts that applied for funding for eligible safety features ranging from seatbelts to collision avoidance to additional lighting through the $10 million Ohio School Bus Safety Grant received an award.

An Ohio Department of Education spokesperson confirmed that it received 371 applications from schools, districts and county boards of developmental disabilities for the School Bus Safety Grant. Of those applications, 56 requested funds for “Occupant restraining devices that conform to the school bus seat belt requirements of 49 C.F.R. 571.”

The other authorized safety features are external school bus cameras, fully eliminated stop arms, crossing arms, illuminated school bus signs, lane departure warning systems, collision avoidance systems, and electronic stability control.

The school bus safety grant program was created in response to recommendations made by the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group, which Gov. Mike DeWine convened to review all aspects of student transportation, following an August 2024 school bus crash that resulted in a student fatality.

Among its 17 recommendations made in January 2024, which did not include the use of lap/shoulder seatbelts — a main reason Gov. DeWine called together the working group — were strategies for improving bus safety features, driver training and emergency response.

Safety rant funding may be used for the repair, replacement or addition of the eight authorized safety features on school buses in active service or for safety enhancements on new school bus purchases.

Indian Hill EVSD in Ohio, applied for the safety grant. Diane Spurlock, transportation director, said they asked for collision avoidance systems and lane departure warning system.

“The program we selected is an AI camera that can notify the driver if either of the instances occurs while they are on the road,” she said. “The main reason is that we recently had an incident happen with a driver where this could have kept it from happening thus ensuring a safer drive. A secondary reason is that our current cameras are getting outdated quickly and I hope this opens the door to purchase more products from this company.”

Additionally, Indian Hill applied for the ground wash lights “because our district does not have street lights and some streets are very narrow. We have added the LED lights near the back tires but believe the ground wash lights will be especially helpful for turnarounds,” she continued.

Gov. DeWine, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin announced via a press release that, “the grants will help ensure safer travel for Ohio students through safety upgrades to existing buses and the addition of advanced safety features on new buses.”

“Whether students are in the classroom or on the school bus, we owe it to parents and families to do everything we can to keep them safe,” said DeWine. “We’re raising the bar for student safety on Ohio’s buses, and these grant awards demonstrate our dedication to making school transportation safer.”

Dackin added, “Student safety is our top priority, and Ohio is investing in critical safety improvements to equip school buses with proven technology that keeps children safe.”