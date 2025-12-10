Former Arizona School Bus Driver Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

A former school bus driver has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after investigators alleged he molested at least one child, reported Arizona Family.

Authorities say Charles Ellington, who worked for a school district northwest of the Valley, was taken into custody on Dec. 1 and booked into jail the following day. District leaders reported they were first notified of an active investigation on Sept. 3, at which time Ellington was immediately placed on administrative leave while the district cooperated fully with law enforcement.

Ellington received a notice of intent to terminate on Sept. 11, and his employment officially ended on Oct. 8. He had worked for the district since Aug. 26, 2021.

According to the news report, district officials said all identified victims are currently assisting investigators. They emphasized that Ellington had passed all required pre-employment and ongoing background checks, including maintaining a valid commercial driver’s license, a clean drug and alcohol testing history, and an active fingerprint clearance card through the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“These processes involve rigorous, ongoing checks,” said the district via the news report. “The district receives daily notifications from DPS if any employee’s card is suspended or revoked, allowing us to act immediately.”

The specific details of the allegations have not been released. According to authorities, Ellington was booked on charges including molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor and failure to comply with a court order. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related: Former School Bus Monitor Indicted on Child Molestation Charges

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Faces Child Abuse Charges

Related: Florida Paraprofessional Facing Child Abuse Charges

Related: Idaho Bus Driver Arrested for Child Endangerment, Animal Neglect