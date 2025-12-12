NCST Book Updated Again

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) sent an email to members providing an update on the 17th National Congress on School Transportation’s (NCST) National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures Manual (NSTSP), which was already updated over the summer to fix the inadvertent omission of the new alternative transportation section.

The online version was removed from the National Congress on School Transportation website as of Sept. 19, pending the update. On Sept. 29, the updated NCST was republished to include the alternative transportation section.

However, on Tuesday, NASDPTS said two other updates were made to the book, including pages 61-78 and page 377. Details on the specific updates were not provided. NASDPTS said the NSTSP “is designed to be a living document, meaning it can be updated at any time if necessary.”

Ronna Weber, executive director of NASDPTS, clarified that changes include “grammatical, formatting or inconsistency related to the Congress approved items … .”

“Proposed changes [are] often reviewed and updates are issued from the various committees as needed. However, the NSTSP itself is not officially revised until each Congress votes on the proposed changes,” she added. “Additionally, there is an interim process, which could be employed, should it be necessary between congresses. This process is very rarely used, but it exists should action be needed prior to the next Congress.”

The decision on whether to hold the NCST every five or three years has yet to be made, but following last May’s NCST, delegates provided input on suggestions.

The electronic version has been updated to reflect the two updates, and the electronic version of the book is now dated December 2025. Each updated section is also saved as a separate link, should readers want to print the updated sections only.

“Future updates, should they be necessary, will also be handled in this manner, but communications will not necessarily be sent so please check the page periodically and refresh your link as needed,” NASDPTS said in a statement.