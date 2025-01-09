Thursday, January 9, 2025
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Driver Faces Child Abuse Charges

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Miami school bus driver is facing child abuse and child neglect chargers after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old boy, reported CBS News.

According to the news report, Lazaro Treminio, 34, was taken into custody by Miami police following a traffic stop. Treminio faces various charges related to an alleged incident involving a child, reported on Nov. 21.

The incident reportedly occurred the day before, when Treminio, who was the boy’s school bus driver, allegedly pulled the child’s hair during an altercation with Treminio’s daughter on the school bus.

According to the article, the victim said Treminio told him to never touch his daughter, after the girl allegedly tried to fight him and the boy’s older sister intervened. The boy also reported previous incidents, including one where Treminio allegedly encouraged other children to bully him.

The boy’s 10-year-old sister reportedly confirmed his story and told local authorities that Treminio pulled her brother’s hair and instructed her not to tell their parents.

Police say via the article that Treminio waived his right to an attorney and agreed to speak with investigators. He was reportedly booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The investigation remains ongoing.

