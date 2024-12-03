Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Wire Reports

Florida Paraprofessional Facing Child Abuse Charges

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Bay County, Florida, paraprofessional for Bay District Schools is facing child abuse charges following an incident on a school bus earlier this month, reported WDHN News.

According to the news report, Panama City Police arrested 57-year-old Sylinda Goodman on Wednesday and charged her with four counts, including child abuse and simple assault with the intentional threat to commit violence.

Investigators say via the article that on Nov. 5, the school bus cameras recorded Goodman hitting, punching and pinching several children through her job as a paraprofessional.

According to the article, the video allegedly recorded Goodman instructing one student with disabilities to hit another child who is non-verbally autistic.

Goodman is reportedly being held in the Bay County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Police also charged the bus driver Althea Russell with child neglect for failing to intervene or report the alleged abuse.

