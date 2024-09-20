Friday, September 20, 2024
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Brevard County school bus driver was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 12-year-old student, reported Fox 35.

According to the article, the South Alternative Learning Center called the Melbourne Police on Monday to report a disturbance on a school bus that was transporting students to the center.

During the investigation, officers found that the bus driver, 59-year-old William Green, had stopped the bus to confront a student.

Police stated via the news report that Green allegedly pushed the student into a seat and placed his hand around the student’s neck. This incident was witnessed by multiple students onboard.

A camera from the bus reportedly recorded the incident as well, and Green was taken into custody on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

A spokesperson from the district told local news reporters that the Brevard County School District is cooperating with police.

No further details have been released about the student’s condition and the incident remains under investigation.

