Former Utah School Bus Driver Guilty of Viewing Child Pornography

A former school bus driver from Logan, Utah, has confessed to viewing child pornography over the internet, reported Cache Valley Daily News.

Darrin Kay Smith, 61, was arrested in January after law enforcement raided his home. Prosecutors stated that Logan City police officers were monitoring a local computer sharing child pornography through a peer-to-peer, file-sharing program in October and November of last year.

Police reportedly tracked the IP address of the computer to Smith’s home in and executed a search warrant in January, taking several electronic storage devices as evidence.

According to the news report, Smith admitted to officers during questioning that he was aware of the child pornography. Smith reportedly confessed to downloading and viewing the video through BitTorrent Networks.

Smith appeared this week in 1st District Court in Logan, where he accepted deal to plead guilty to seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, amended to a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler explained to the court, that in exchange for Smith’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed not to file any further child pornography charges from other electronic devices seized by police.

Currently, Smith remains out of jail after posting a $70,000 bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7, and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Smith is the author of several local books about the history of Logan and has been a freelance newspaper reporter. He also bus routes for both the Cache County and Logan City School Districts.

Cache County School District placed Smith on administrative leave after learning about his arrest in January. He is reportedly no longer employed by the district.

