Illinois School Bus Driver Charged for Child Pornography

A former school bus driver in Springfield, Illinois, was sentenced to 23 years in prison on child pornography charges, reported WCIA News.

According to the news report, 38-year-old Anthony Marconi was sentenced last Thursday to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography on a computer and one count of solicitation of child pornography.

Authorities reportedly started looking into Marconi in October, which resulted in a search warrant being signed for his home on East Enos Avenue. He was arrested after that search found evidence of child sex abuse material. Marconi was employed by First Student at the time of his arrest.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said via the article, “My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to protect Illinois children by identifying and holding offenders who prey on them accountable.”

Raoul’s Office co-prosecuted Marconi’s case alongside the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Driver, Former Police Chaplain Faces Child Porn Charges

Related: New York School Bus Driver Caught with Child Pornography

Related: California School Bus Driver Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Faces Child Abuse Charges