Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Wire Reports

California School Bus Driver Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver from Hesperia, California, was arrested and indicted on federal charges for allegedly possessing a collection of child sexual abuse material, reported VVNG News.

Donald James Seaver, 49, was employed by a private company to drive a school bus route for elementary students with special needs. That was before investigators discovered over 10,000 images and 13 videos of illegal content at his residence.

A search warrant for Seaver’s home was executed on March 7 leading to the discovery of a Samsung Tablet containing the explicit. Investigators noted that the device had been reset to factory settings as recently as Feb. 27, an apparent attempt to conceal the illegal activity.

Seaver was arrested and charged at the state level before the revelation of the federal case against him. Following his appearance in the U.S. District Court in Riverside, he was ordered by a federal magistrate to be held without bond. An arraignment is scheduled for April 16.

If he is found guilty, Seaver could receive a federal prison sentence of approximately 20 years.

The case remains under investigation.

