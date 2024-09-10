Pennsylvania School Bus Driver, Former Police Chaplain Faces Child Porn Charges

A school bus driver in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is facing numerous charges including child pornography, reported WPXI News.

The bus driver, identified as Michael Singer, was also a former police chaplain and allegedly sent explicit photos to one of the students he drove to Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School.

The investigation reportedly began when the student’s mother told police that her son was being “groomed” by his school bus driver. Police said the inquiry revealed that Singer allegedly exchanged explicit images with the 17-year-old student via a dating app.

Police added that Singer admitted to texting the teen but denied knowing he was speaking to the same person on the dating app.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police told local news reporters that Singer served nominally as a police chaplain but had not been actively involved in with law enforcement for several years. He is no longer permitted to access any Pittsburgh Bureau of Police facility.

Singer is facing multiple charges, including possession and dissemination of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

