New York School Bus Driver Caught with Child Pornography

A former William Floyd School District bus driver was arrested after he was caught with child pornography, reported Patch News.

According to the news report, 71-year-old Guenther Mayrhofer of Mastic Beach was charged on Aug. 15 after the Troop L computer crimes unit, community stabilization unit, forensics investigative unit, along with the New York State Police executed a search warrant and arrested Mayrhofer.

A district’s spokesperson told local news reporters that the moment Mayrhofer’s arrest was known, he was decertified as a driver for the district.

New York State Police reportedly began an investigation into the possession of child porn based on a cyber tip generated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

According to the article, on the day of Mayrhofer’s arrest police seized items from his residence including cell phones, tablets, laptops, hard rivers and other media storage devices, such as SD cards and USB flash drives.

Mayrhofer was reportedly processed at the state police barrack and charged with six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was awaiting arraignment Friday at Suffolk County First District Court.

