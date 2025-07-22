Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsSalvation Army Hosts Stuff the Bus Donation Drive in Indiana
Wire Reports

Salvation Army Hosts Stuff the Bus Donation Drive in Indiana

By Merari Acevedo

As part of the Salvation Army’s annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser, school supplies are being collected to help students in Fort Wayne, Indiana stock up ahead of the new school year, reported 21alive News.

According to the article, the school supply drive will kick off at at local Walmart. A full list of needed school supplies can be found here.

Organizers will at the Walmart until 6 p.m. local time, collecting donations. However, donations will be accepted through Tuesday.

Families in need can sign to receive supplies. The donation distribution is planned for July 30 from 4-7 p.m., at the local Salvation Army.

Advertisement

Related: Arizona Annual Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive Returns
Related: Arkansas School Bus Driver Donates Shoes to Local Organizations
Related: Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive
Related: Kentucky School Bus Driver Keeps Students Fed During Summer

Previous article
EPA Provides Update on Clean School Bus Program
Next article
(STN Podcast E266) Recap STN EXPO West: It All Comes Back To Safety & Training

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2025

Meet the 2025 Innovator of the Year, Gaurav Sharda! As the chief technology officer of Beacon Mobility, Sharda is...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation regularly refer to the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures when questions arise?
46 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.