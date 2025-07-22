Salvation Army Hosts Stuff the Bus Donation Drive in Indiana

As part of the Salvation Army’s annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser, school supplies are being collected to help students in Fort Wayne, Indiana stock up ahead of the new school year, reported 21alive News.

According to the article, the school supply drive will kick off at at local Walmart. A full list of needed school supplies can be found here.

Organizers will at the Walmart until 6 p.m. local time, collecting donations. However, donations will be accepted through Tuesday.

Families in need can sign to receive supplies. The donation distribution is planned for July 30 from 4-7 p.m., at the local Salvation Army.

Advertisement

Related: Arizona Annual Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive Returns

Related: Arkansas School Bus Driver Donates Shoes to Local Organizations

Related: Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive

Related: Kentucky School Bus Driver Keeps Students Fed During Summer